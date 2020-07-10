Banning international students is a cruel, senseless policy | READER COMMENTARY

This policy is just cruel. Higher education institutions are effectively forced to choose between financial stability and human well-being. Further, the students who attend these institutions will be forced to choose between continuing their education and risking their health. Not to mention returning to their home countries may lead to unsuitable environments for online education, challenges managing course requirements and relationships across time zones and being separated from numerous educational and community supports. As a graduate student who is trying to navigate a cross-country move during COVID-19, I cannot imagine trying to change my lease, store my belongings indefinitely and organize international travel while identifying what my future educational trajectory looks like.