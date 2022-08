A sign is displayed outside the Internal Revenue Service building in Washington, D.C. The recently-enacted Inflation Reduction Act will increase the ranks of the IRS — but it won't create a mob of armed auditors looking to harass middle class taxpayers, as some Republicans have claimed. File. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) (Patrick Semansky/AP)

As I contemplate the proposed expansion of the Internal Revenue Service (”Stop scapegoating the IRS,” Aug. 15), I can boil my thoughts down to one sentence based upon my observations over the past 50-plus years of adult life.

That is the efficacy and accountability of government, federal especially, has become inversely proportionate to size and scope.

— Robert T. Kean, Baltimore

