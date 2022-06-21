Intellectual dishonesty letter intellectually dishonest | READER COMMENTARY

FILE — A police officer guards the main entrance to the Supreme Court in Washington, Oct. 9, 2018. New York City and the nation's largest urban centers began parsing through a U.S. Supreme Court decision striking down key portions of a century-old New York state law that strictly limited who can carry a handgun in public places. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File) (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)

Letter writer Brice Ickes writes about “intellectual dishonesty,” and his examples are well off the mark (“The country needs some intellectual honesty,” June 16). Gun violence in Baltimore is a huge problem, but it’s not our gun laws that aren’t helping. It’s the gun laws in Pennsylvania and West Virginia and the surrounding area.

It’s so easy to get guns in other states, which is exactly why we need federal gun laws for all 50 states! Also, the hypocrisy of comparing the committee on the Jan. 6 insurrection — which could have been the end of our democracy — with a man who turned himself in after thinking of attacking Justice Brett Kavanaugh at at his home? How are they related? I think a better example is asking why do you care more about one Supreme Court justice and not 19 school children and teachers?

— Betsy Schindler, Baltimore

