Integrity has officially left the fairway | READER COMMENTARY

The decision by the nation’s premier professional golf association to sell itself to Saudi Arabia (“The PGA Tour-LIV Golf merger: What you need to know,” June 7) is more than a sports story. It’s another demonstration of the erosion of integrity in our society.
Saudi Arabia funds terrorists, tramples on the human rights of its own citizens and murders dissidents. Its leader reportedly authorized the brutal death of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Yet the PGA will now be dependent, at least in part, on the Saudi wealth fund. As for why, the late NBC executive Don Ohlmeyer quipped that “the answer to all your questions is money.” Actually, for some questions, the answer is power.
Politicians support election deniers to hang on to their seats. Social media firms put profit over the mental health of children. Pharmaceutical companies get even richer by pushing highly addictive drugs. And why did Amy Coney Barrett accept her nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court a mere 30 days before the 2020 election after the U.S. Senate refused to act on a Supreme Court nomination by President Barack Obama nine months before the 2016 election?
“Integrity is doing the right thing, even when no one is watching,” said British writer C.S. Lewis. Too many in today’s America fail to do the right thing when everyone is watching.
— Herb Cromwell, Catonsville
