Attack on U.S. Capitol not ‘legitimate political debate’ | READER COMMENTARY

Let me get this right: The GOP wants to punish Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger (“Republican Party further tightens tie to Donald Trump,” Feb. 5) for taking the high road and investigating the perpetrators of the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol insurrection.
The Republican National Committee last Friday officially declared the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol and the events that led to it as ”legitimate political discourse.” The RNC then went on to formally rebuke two lawmakers, Ms. Cheney and Mr. Kinzinger, for taking part in the House select committee investigation of the assault, saying that they were participating in the “persecution of ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse.”
This “legitimate political discourse” led to the death of at least seven people, according to a bipartisan Senate report, and the terrorizing and injuring of more than 150 police officers trying to defend the U.S. Capitol, as well as the lawmakers inside doing the peoples’ business. It also led to sending the lawmakers into hiding! One of the repeated calls that day from the mob was to hang Mike Pence!
This censure by the Republican Party of Representatives Cheney and Kinzinger was passed without discussion and almost without any debate. Now, I taught social studies and American history for 37 years, and in all those years I never taught my students that legitimate public discourse was to destroy our Capitol building and terrorize our duly elected public officials. That sounds more like a coup, or an overthrow attempt in a developing country.
I think the Republican Party, the Republican National Committee, and Republican voters need to do some serious soul searching and some deep reflection as they move forward toward the midterm elections and in the 2024 ballot. What type of government do they want to have for America?
Bonnie Schneider, Baltimore
