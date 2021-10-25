The Jan. 6 attack by a mob was far worse than 1954 shooting by a few | READER COMMENTARY

Len Brewer ludicrously contends that the actions of four deranged individuals who shot five congressmen, all of whom recovered, in 1954 was a far worse attack than that of the Jan. 6 insurrection (”Facts matter: Jan. 6 was not necessarily U.S. Capitol’s worst attack,” Oct. 21).
I remind Mr. Brewer that the Jan. 6 insurrection was perpetrated by hundreds of deranged individuals, many carrying weapons, who were egged on by the puerile rantings of a classic sore loser. These people stalked, terrorized and threatened members of Congress, U.S. Capitol Police and even Vice President Mike Pence. They stole property, destroyed property and injured many.
To attempt to portray them as anything other than a dangerous, terrorist mob is to totally distort reality.
Ann Power, Catonsville
