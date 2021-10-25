xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Jan. 6 attack by a mob was far worse than 1954 shooting by a few | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Oct 25, 2021 12:54 PM
Supporters of President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Supporters of President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) (Jose Luis Magana/AP)

Len Brewer ludicrously contends that the actions of four deranged individuals who shot five congressmen, all of whom recovered, in 1954 was a far worse attack than that of the Jan. 6 insurrection (”Facts matter: Jan. 6 was not necessarily U.S. Capitol’s worst attack,” Oct. 21).

I remind Mr. Brewer that the Jan. 6 insurrection was perpetrated by hundreds of deranged individuals, many carrying weapons, who were egged on by the puerile rantings of a classic sore loser. These people stalked, terrorized and threatened members of Congress, U.S. Capitol Police and even Vice President Mike Pence. They stole property, destroyed property and injured many.

Advertisement

To attempt to portray them as anything other than a dangerous, terrorist mob is to totally distort reality.

Ann Power, Catonsville

Advertisement
Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Readers Respond

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement