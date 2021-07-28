xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
House members incapable of conducting a meaningful Jan. 6 investigation | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Jul 28, 2021 10:23 AM
U.S. Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonell, from left, Washington Metropolitan Police Department officer Michael Fanone, Washington Metropolitan Police Department officer Daniel Hodges and U.S. Capitol Police Sgt. Harry Dunn are sworn in to testify to the House select committee hearing on the Jan. 6 attack on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, July 27, 2021. (Andrew Harnik/Associated Press)
What leads anyone with a modicum of intelligence to the conclusion that any bipartisan congressional committee will objectively examine the actions that occurred on Jan. 6 and come to some useful conclusion (”‘This is how I’m going to die’: Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection hearing opens as police detail violence, injuries,” July 27)?

Both Democratic and Republican House members have stated that they consider themselves victims of the event. Who has seen a legal proceeding that allowed victims to be members of the jury? I am confident that the committee will spend millions of dollars of taxpayer money and arrive at no real or useful insights into the events of Jan. 6.

Why not create a commission composed of intelligent citizens who are not members of either of the two major parties?

David Griggs, Columbia

