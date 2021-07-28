House members incapable of conducting a meaningful Jan. 6 investigation | READER COMMENTARY

What leads anyone with a modicum of intelligence to the conclusion that any bipartisan congressional committee will objectively examine the actions that occurred on Jan. 6 and come to some useful conclusion (”‘This is how I’m going to die’: Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection hearing opens as police detail violence, injuries,” July 27)?
Both Democratic and Republican House members have stated that they consider themselves victims of the event. Who has seen a legal proceeding that allowed victims to be members of the jury? I am confident that the committee will spend millions of dollars of taxpayer money and arrive at no real or useful insights into the events of Jan. 6.
Why not create a commission composed of intelligent citizens who are not members of either of the two major parties?
David Griggs, Columbia
