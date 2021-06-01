xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Put Jan. 6 deniers in charge of Capitol security | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Jun 01, 2021 1:47 PM
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump scale the west wall of the the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Many of those who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 cited falsehoods about the election, and now some of them are hoping their gullibility helps them in court. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
Those Donald Trump Republicans (Trumplicans) who filibustered the proposed commission to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection should be held responsible by the voters for this and any future insurrections because of their downplaying it (”Jan. 6 attack on U.S. Capitol deserves a bipartisan investigation,” May 25).

Those who voted against the investigation should step forward the next time it happens and face these “protesters” rather than cowering in their offices, expecting to be protected by the U.S. Capitol Police.

Jay Ziegler, Catonsville

