Put Jan. 6 deniers in charge of Capitol security | READER COMMENTARY

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump scale the west wall of the the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Many of those who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 cited falsehoods about the election, and now some of them are hoping their gullibility helps them in court. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File) (Jose Luis Magana/AP)