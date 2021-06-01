Put Jan. 6 deniers in charge of Capitol security | READER COMMENTARY

Those Donald Trump Republicans (Trumplicans) who filibustered the proposed commission to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection should be held responsible by the voters for this and any future insurrections because of their downplaying it (”Jan. 6 attack on U.S. Capitol deserves a bipartisan investigation,” May 25).
Those who voted against the investigation should step forward the next time it happens and face these “protesters” rather than cowering in their offices, expecting to be protected by the U.S. Capitol Police.
Jay Ziegler, Catonsville
