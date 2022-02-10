With ‘legitimate political discourse’ claim, GOP just lost this voter | READER COMMENTARY

I have been a Republican since the Ronald Reagan presidency, but after reading how the Republican National Committee last Friday officially declared the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol and the events that led to it as “legitimate political discourse” (“Attack on U.S. Capitol not ‘legitimate political debate,’” Feb. 7), I am ashamed at being a Republican and no longer consider it my party.
I consider myself an Independent as I am not really enthralled with the Democrats. But for the RNC to legitimize the attack on the Capitol shows how weak they are in morals. Any attack on the Capitol should be met with the strongest resistance possible. That kind of dissent leads to anarchy. God help this country!
Stas Chrzanowski, Baltimore
