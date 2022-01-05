Ex-presidents should condemn Jan. 6 and support voting rights | READER COMMENTARY

My parents immigrated to the United States after surviving the World War II concentration camps of Nazi Germany. I am glad that they were not alive to witness the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and the march toward authoritarianism that has occurred since then (”‘We were trapped’: Trauma of Jan. 6 lingers for House lawmakers,” Jan. 5). They believed it could never happen here.
The United States of America has reached a turning point. Unless our most precious possession, the free and fair election process, is protected, our democracy is doomed. I call upon all the living past U.S. presidents and vice presidents to join together in true bipartisanship to publicly support passage of federal voting rights legislation currently stymied in Congress. Although they are no longer government officials, what they say carries serious weight with the people who previously put them into office.
As true patriots, the time has come for them to raise their collective voices to protect our beloved country from collapsing into despotism. It can happen here unless we and they stop it.
David Zisow, Pikesville
