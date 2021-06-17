If Harris has doubts about Jan. 6, why no commission to get the facts? | READER COMMENTARY

While I was not surprised to see that Rep. Andy Harris voted against honoring U.S. Capitol police, citing the word “insurrection” as inaccurate, I have to wonder why, in May, he voted against the January 6 commission (”Maryland Rep. Harris says he voted against honoring Jan. 6 officers because bill says there was an ‘insurrection,’” June 16).
If he is so concerned that the “Stop the Steal” mob was being treated unfairly, why not get to the bottom of it?
Charles Rammelkamp, Baltimore
