If Harris has doubts about Jan. 6, why no commission to get the facts? | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Jun 17, 2021 6:03 PM
In this image from video, Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., speaks as the House debates the objection to confirm the Electoral College vote from Pennsylvania, at the U.S. Capitol early Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. (House Television via AP)
In this image from video, Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., speaks as the House debates the objection to confirm the Electoral College vote from Pennsylvania, at the U.S. Capitol early Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. (House Television via AP) (AP)

While I was not surprised to see that Rep. Andy Harris voted against honoring U.S. Capitol police, citing the word “insurrection” as inaccurate, I have to wonder why, in May, he voted against the January 6 commission (”Maryland Rep. Harris says he voted against honoring Jan. 6 officers because bill says there was an ‘insurrection,’” June 16).

If he is so concerned that the “Stop the Steal” mob was being treated unfairly, why not get to the bottom of it?

Charles Rammelkamp, Baltimore

