Looking for a college major with good job prospects? Consider a future in insurance | READER COMMENTARY

We immediately got to work meeting with officials and leaders of Maryland’s top universities and, after a long stretch of meetings, finally found a willing partner in the University of Baltimore and President Kurt Schmoke. Since 2019, University of Baltimore students have been able to earn a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration with a Risk Management and Insurance specialization (”University of Baltimore to launch degree program to boost local insurance workforce,” Feb. 22, 2019). We helped the school put together an impressive advisory board of leading insurance experts and employers throughout the state, who not only advise on the program content, but act as a pipeline for employment for graduates. In fact, in the very short time the program has existed there are already a few graduates who are employed in the insurance industry.