City students lack access to instrumental music instruction | READER COMMENTARY

Tuned-In program participants, from left, Grace Son, french horn, cellists Nyla Hill and Viahn Green, Marcus Gee, teacher, and Emily Campos, violin, are in a composition ensemble session. Tuned-In is celebrating its 15th anniversary. The program consists of tuition-free instruction for gifted kids from under-served backgrounds, particularly for kids of color. File. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun) (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

Recently, The Baltimore Sun featured a story about commendable efforts being made by area organizations to address inequities regarding opportunities in classical music (“Change of tune,” June 24). However, The Sun is missing the big story.

In all school districts but one in Maryland, essentially all students from at least 5th through 12th grades have the opportunity to participate in curricular band and string instrumental music programs during the school day. In Baltimore, only about 15% of students have an opportunity to participate in either band or string instrument programs. The inequity of opportunity both within Baltimore City Public Schools and between it and every other school district is glaring. Please research and publicize the difference between the relatively meager offerings provided by Baltimore City Public School System and those in neighboring districts.

Advertisement

Thousands of city students each year are missing out on the fantastic opportunities that derive from participation in instrumental music programs. They are being excluded from many types of musical careers, scholarships and the academic, social and personal benefits derived from participation in bands and orchestras.

The article describes a Baltimore Symphony Youth Orchestra tour in which “a handful of Black students as well as several of Asian descent are taking part,” but I imagine very few, if any, are from Baltimore, since so few city schools students have the opportunity to participate in school bands and orchestras. The article also mentions the Baltimore School for the Arts but does not mention how most students can prepare for its auditions with no music programs in their schools.

Advertisement

Centralized staffing and scheduling models are needed for instrumental music program stability and quality and to attract teachers; without them programs can disappear when a principal leaves. Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds that could be used to purchase instruments will expire in September of next year, so time is of the essence. Blueprint for Maryland’s Future funding could help to sustain an instrumental music program for the long-term.

I hope that The Sun and other area media will highlight the lack of instrumental music opportunities for city students so BCPS staff and members of the Baltimore City Board of School Commissioners, parents and the general community can have an accurate perspective of the inequities that are being perpetuated. The Sun’s article quoted the dean of the Peabody Institute, Fred Bronstein, as saying that the lack of diversity in the field “is never going to change in the orchestra world unless it changes first in the academic world.” This is true, but I hope that Baltimoreans won’t rest until the existing inequities are corrected, not just for music’s sake, but more importantly, for our students’ sake.

— Robert W. Miller, Columbia

The writer is a retired public school band director.

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.