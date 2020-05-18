Closing of beloved IND represents a huge loss | READER COMMENTARY

Amanee Cabbagestalk perfectly synthesized what it means to be a student and/or graduate of the Institute of Notre Dame (“Institute of Notre Dame created lasting memories for this graduate,” May 11). Thousands of other women, young and old, can just as easily attest to the school’s outstanding history of tradition and academic excellence, as well as to the beautiful memories: Forming lifelong friendships, attending dances and games, Pin and Ring days, walking up and down the storied “slate stairs,” praying at the beginning of every class and, finally, proudly accepting a diploma and becoming an alumnae of one of the finest girls’ schools ever established.
I attended IND well before Ms. Cabbagestalk, and the caliber of the faculty and staff back then was every bit as wonderful as she described from her years at the school. My own mother, Class of 1941, and my daughter, Class of 1990, have also echoed that same sentiment time and time again throughout their lives. Not once in my own four years did I ever feel anything less than the most valued student, indeed person, in every class I attended, and I’m quite sure my classmates felt the same.
The teachers at IND — all women at the time, the majority of whom were our beloved School Sisters of Notre Dame — nurtured us in every way imaginable, especially in that most valuable component of all our learning, our faith formation. Those remarkable women never wavered from their vocation in keeping true to the mission that’s voiced in the final words of our precious alma mater, to “keep us close to Christ, our Brother, loved Notre Dame.”
Anne Huppmann Kidwell, Baltimore
The writer graduated from the Institute of Notre Dame in 1965.
