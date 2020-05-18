Closing of beloved IND represents a huge loss | READER COMMENTARY

I attended IND well before Ms. Cabbagestalk, and the caliber of the faculty and staff back then was every bit as wonderful as she described from her years at the school. My own mother, Class of 1941, and my daughter, Class of 1990, have also echoed that same sentiment time and time again throughout their lives. Not once in my own four years did I ever feel anything less than the most valued student, indeed person, in every class I attended, and I’m quite sure my classmates felt the same.