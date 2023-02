Governor Moore in his State of the State address offered a common sense agenda for dealing with neglected issues that impact quality of life (“Maryland Gov. Wes Moore’s first State of the State speech,” Feb. 1). He is an inspirational, results-focused leader who will do whatever it takes to garner bipartisan support. No one should ever underestimate him.

— Mel Tansill, Catonsville

