Baltimore’s ‘effective’ inspector general good for government | READER COMMENTARY

I am glad to know that a politically influenced advisory board has rated the job that Baltimore City Inspector General Isabel Mercedes Cumming is doing as “effective” (”Long-anticipated review of Baltimore’s inspector general released, says office is ‘effective,’” Dec. 1). I, for one, believe that Ms. Cumming and her staff are the absolute best thing that our city government has seen in a very long time.
Keep up the outstanding work, Ms. Cumming!
Sean Tully, Baltimore
