Baltimore’s ‘effective’ inspector general good for government | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Dec 07, 2021 8:38 AM
Baltimore City Inspector General Isabel Mercedes Cumming is the first woman and first Latina in the role of the city's watchdog. She's won praise for aggressively pursuing corruption cases and diversifying her office staff. File. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun).
I am glad to know that a politically influenced advisory board has rated the job that Baltimore City Inspector General Isabel Mercedes Cumming is doing as “effective” (”Long-anticipated review of Baltimore’s inspector general released, says office is ‘effective,’” Dec. 1). I, for one, believe that Ms. Cumming and her staff are the absolute best thing that our city government has seen in a very long time.

Keep up the outstanding work, Ms. Cumming!

Advertisement

Sean Tully, Baltimore

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.

