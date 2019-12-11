So a pudgy fellow, some might say not the brightest bulb on the Christmas tree, is improperly targeted by the FBI and pursued and investigated by the bureau even though their exhaustive investigation produces no credible evidence of the fellow’s involvement in any crime. The FBI uses discredited evidence, chicanery and press leaks to try to ruin the guy. They are joined in their attempt to bring down this poor man by a rabid media feeding off those inaccurate leaks and convicting him in the court of public opinion with their shoddy reporting and illicit assistance from arrogant and unaccountable denizens of the deep state swamp.