Don’t line Inner Harbor with tall buildings | READER COMMENTARY

I want to add my objection to the proposed redevelopment of Harborplace and agree with others that there should be more options (”Proposed Harborplace redevelopment faces criticism, call for more study in first city review,” Nov. 16).
The construction of high and mid-rise buildings south of Pratt Street and east of Light Street will effectively cut the rest of the city off from the Inner Harbor just as the six lane interstate would have done. Go to Harbor East and stand in the circle to get a sense of this.
Next, sea level is rising, as recently pointed out in a letter to the editor (”Has Harborplace redesign factored in rising tides?” Nov. 18). The buildings would be in the flood plain. Remember what happened in New York City when Super Storm Sandy hit the coast?
And where in the design did they plan to put all the vehicles that the high-rises would generate? Parking and traffic is bad enough now.
Finally, just because some people want to live in the area does not mean they should live there. There already exists buildings to meet this need.
We have lots of tall buildings, but only one Inner Harbor. Let’s keep it open.
— Sharon Veach, Baltimore
