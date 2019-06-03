I will swim in the Inner Harbor only if the mayor and City Council will

I didn’t know whether to laugh or puke at the report on the harbor being safe for swimming (“Rain washed 260 million gallons of sewage into Inner Harbor in 2018, but report deemed water 'swimmable' during dry weather,” May 29).

The fact that the article starts off with the comment, “annual study deemed water ‘swimmable’ in 2018 despite sewage from record rainfall,” does not seem very reassuring. The good news seemed to be that “from the Inner Harbor to Canton to Fort McHenry, and in the river’s Middle Branch, waters were safe for swimming in 80 percent to 100 percent of samples collected.” Wonder where the other 20 percent of the samples showed the bacteria level to be.

Here is my challenge. I will put my bathing suit on and line up behind the mayor, his entire administration and the entire City Council to jump into the harbor. Of course it will have to be in dry weather as the harbor “is typically at its most foul during the wet season,” according to the article. I don’t even like the sound of that diagnosis. In addition, I would invite Angela Haren, the Baltimore Harbor Water keeper and recommend she actually lead the big Baltimore city administration plunge into the harbor.

Wow, this could become an annual event like the big Chesapeake Bay plunge. I guess it can’t be too bad once they get through the floating sewage.

Stas Chrzanowski, Baltimore