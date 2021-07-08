Inner Harbor needs guardrails | READER COMMENTARY

The Inner Harbor as a destination does not depend upon a $4 million water taxi terminal and a USS Constellation Museum (”After a year of delays, Baltimore Inner Harbor water taxi terminal, USS Constellation Museum should be finished by early winter,” July 2).
One glance at the Inner Harbor rendering that ran in The Baltimore Sun will tell you what would make the difference for tourism, residents and just about anyone who would love to stroll along the water — guardrails. Was Baltimore ever known for decorative ironwork or maritime ironwork? Bring it back. Or, look to other cities to find out how waterways are made safe for pedestrians.
As much as I would love to visit the Inner Harbor with my family, I will not take the chance that my 3-year-old grandchild will pull away and take a run toward the water, peer over the side out of pure curiosity to see something floating there, or just trip over something, which sends him into the harbor. That is way too dangerous. It is time to make the Inner Harbor safe for all.
W. Rogers, Baltimore
