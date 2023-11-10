Lower taxes, not more public spending, best way to upgrade downtown | READER COMMENTARY

A planned "re-imagining" of Harborplace by MCB Real Estate assumes about $300 million in public money would be needed for the promenades and public spaces and $100 million to reconfigure Pratt, Light and Conway streets. File. (Baltimore Sun handout) (MCB Real Estate)

Kudos to The Baltimore Sun’s Lorraine Mirabella for exposing the abuse of taxpayers embedded in the latest plan to rejuvenate Baltimore by subsidizing downtown development (“Harborplace developer estimates $400M in public money needed for Baltimore’s re-imagined Inner Harbor,” Nov. 5).

Kudos also to Dan Rodricks for questioning the even-greater subsidies allocated to improve the bottom lines of sports teams owned by billionaires (“Why do the Orioles and Ravens need $1.2 billion in stadium improvements?” Nov. 7). That accounting should include the giveaways embedded in the state’s memorandum of understanding awarding the Orioles’ owners incredibly valuable development rights on public lands.

It’s shocking that such extravagances are in the works when many of our city’s schools need major repairs (and some still lack air conditioning), when our police department is poorly equipped and chronically understaffed, when the city’s public works department lacks resources to maintain crucial infrastructure or even fill potholes and paint line markers.

It’s also puzzling that this firehose of public money aimed at downtown has the support of Mayor Brandon Scott and Gov. Wes Moore, both of whom bill themselves as proud progressives and use the word “equity” in every speech. Given where this money will come from and to whom it will go, there’s no doubt that these plans are both regressive and inequitable.

We need to ignore all the flowery rhetoric about how a glitzier downtown is the key to a vibrant city. Baltimoreans have been hearing that for decades, but subsidized projects in our “white L” have never been enough for a genuine urban renaissance, and they’ve never been fair. It’s beyond time to stop wasting scarce capital that way and allocate it to the fundamentals: better schools, safer streets, and a tax climate that encourages investment and job creation without subsidy.

— Stephen J.K. Walters, Baltimore

