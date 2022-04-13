Connect Inner Harbor to promenade | READER COMMENTARY

The recent article by Laurie Schwartz on the new Harborplace ownership (“New Harborplace ownership offers optimism for second Inner Harbor renaissance,” April 8) is encouraging and gives hope to citizens of Baltimore. We truly miss our Inner Harbor and we need disparately to get it back. Give credit to David Bramble who appears to be approaching this in the right manner by sending out a message to Baltimoreans to participate in this this by making it inclusive so that all of us can have a share in the outcome.

One thought would be to bring back the connection of the Inner Harbor to the Baltimore Harbor Waterfront Promenade that was once planned to become a 7.5 mile path from Fort McHenry to the Museum of Industry through the Inner Harbor, Fells Point and Canton to the Canton Waterfront Park. In recent days, the Promenade has likewise undergone deterioration due to neglect and poor maintenance. No city official appears to be in charge of the Promenade. Bricks are coming out of place that can be dangerous to walkers and bikers going along the path. Improper lighting has also become a factor.

Connecting the Inner Harbor with pathways in and out of the Inner Harbor can enhance more pedestrian activity to this central area. Even better, the Promenade that comes down to Canton will be able in the near future to connect to the Frederick Douglass segment of the 35-mile trail of the Baltimore Greenway Trail Network which when completed is planned to connect with 75 neighborhoods in Baltimore City.

As Mr. Bramble and the city develop the new Harborplace, it is important to see the need to include connections to the Inner Harbor such as the Baltimore Harbor Promenade and the Baltimore Greenway Trails Network.

Raymond Bahr MD, Baltimore

