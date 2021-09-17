Baltimore’s Harborplace needs local vendors | READER COMMENTARY

I heartily agree with Dudley Thompson’s comments on Harborplace, namely filling the space with local vendors, rather than national chains (”Local food and beer at Harborplace would offer ‘true taste of Baltimore,’” Sept. 11).
For a wildly successful example of this strategy, we have no further to look than just downriver to Fells Point. My wife and I spent last weekend there and it was bustling with activity all day and well into the evening. The neighborhood is almost entirely local businesses and they are attracting plenty of visitors, both local and tourists.
As Mr. Thompson noted, the city should provide every incentive for local business to locate at Harborplace.
Robert Mills, Millers Island
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.