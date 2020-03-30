Maryland must release certain inmates or face a worsened viral outbreak | READER COMMENTARY

The global COVID-19 pandemic brings with it a moral imperative to pay special attention to incarcerated persons (“Maryland prison system confirms first coronavirus cases,” March 30). Those who are incarcerated and detained are at a higher risk of death, unable to escape the virus incubator in which they are housed. We join the National Council of Churches and many medical experts and legal professionals to plead with the city of Baltimore and state of Maryland: Immediately release as many prisoners as possible from both prison and jail, and take other steps to protect the health and safety of those who are incarcerated (“Baltimore State’s Attorney Mosby to stop prosecuting drug possession, prostitution, other crimes amid coronavirus,” March 18).