Time to kill Maryland’s inheritance tax | READER COMMENTARY

The October issue of Kiplinger Personal Finance magazine reports that ”Twelve states and Washington, D.C., still impose an estate tax, and six states have an inheritance tax on the books. Maryland has both.”

I went on to read the fine print, and if the recipient is an immediate family member, the tax doesn’t apply. How many people read the fine print? How many publications and websites single out Maryland as the only state with both an estate tax and an inheritance tax?

The amount of revenue from the inheritance tax could be recovered by a modest change in the estate tax rate. Eliminating this glaring unattractive tax situation would help keep older Marylanders here and might attract some retirees to our interesting and diverse state.

— Roger Knight, Ellicott City

