Did members of Congress read the infrastructure bill? | READER COMMENTARY

Has any member of Congress read the entire infrastructure bill from front to back (”President Biden tours Port of Baltimore to tout infrastructure bill as his administration seeks to regain momentum,” Nov. 10)? I have written my senators and representatives and have never gotten a response as to their reading and understanding of the entire bill.
I am a very good reader, and I estimate that to read and take notes on a technical article requires about two hours to get through 20 pages. This means that just reading a 1,000 document, taking notes and trying to understand its contents will eat up 100 hours. I do not see our representatives nor reporters investing this amount of time in a piece of legislation.
If our representatives do not read and understand what they are voting into law, then they are not doing their job and no reporter or editor should comment on this infrastructure bill since they do not know what is in the bill. Additionally, no mention is made of oversight and prevention of fraud when these billions of dollars are given to states.
Stephen Ginaitis, Catonsville
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.