Democrats should stick to compromise infrastructure bill | READER COMMENTARY

Finally, the financial impact will be huge, either leading to tax increases or a deficit we can’t get away from. I could see legal challenges about requiring items without a clear delineation of how they would be funded. Can you include future taxes? The bridges, tunnels and highways will be engulfed in a never-ending blame game and likely will not be built in our lifetimes. That is the ultimate tragedy. I believe it would be much harder to challenge the “compromise bill” since it clearly identifies infrastructure as its objective and the spending plan has been worked out.