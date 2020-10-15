Gaps in information from media, health officials create COVID confusion | COMMENTARY

This problem stems from a symbiotic source of confusion: the media and the health care establishment. The 24-hour news cycle, while excellent at increasing the quantity of information, has weakened the quality of information. However, the reduction in quality is not entirely the doing of the media. Gaps in health care research, public health announcements and the race to be first lead to the challenges we are facing. For instance, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published strategies on how to keep safe during the upcoming holiday season. The webpage describes activities ranging in risk, allowing individuals to understand the potential consequences of their celebrations. However, the agency neglected to include the high holidays on the Jewish calendar. This gap in information may have been helpful at preventing just such an outbreak.