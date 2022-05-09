Biden must rein in government spending — including student loan forgiveness | READER COMMENTARY

I’m disappointed by President Joe Biden’s failure to understand and respond to our runaway inflation (”David Brooks: Biden should cancel student debt, but only for some,” May 6). When he should be leading a charge to put out the fire, he has instead elected to double-down on cheerleading spending programs that will only exacerbate the situation. One of the most insidious of these is the student loan forgiveness proposal.

On the surface, it sounds great. After all, shouldn’t we cut a little slack for all the art history majors struggling to make it on their Uber earnings? But while President Biden has stated that he’s unlikely to support the full $50,000 per student advocated by some sponsors of this initiative, even a scaled-back plan will trigger more inflation. Current U.S. student debt is about $1.6 trillion. If just half of that were forgiven, imagine the impact of $800 billion in consumer pockets over a few years, not to invest in production but to further bid up prices on already dear goods and services.

Maybe there will be a time when our economy can tolerate this sort of taxpayer largesse to bail out students who apparently failed to understand the concept of contracts and risk. But not now.

— Bill Barron, Worton

