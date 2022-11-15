Inflation Reduction Act helped Democrats at the polls | READER COMMENTARY

President Joe Biden gives remarks during an event celebrating the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act on the South Lawn of the White House on September 13, 2022 in Washington, D.C. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) (Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)

Many factors have been discussed which may have contributed to the Democrats’ 2022 midterm election successes (”Democrats keep Senate majority as GOP’s push falters in Nevada,” Nov. 13). But I have not seen any discussion of what I believe is a key factor — the enactment of President Joe Biden’s landmark Inflation Reduction Act.

Had Congress failed to pass something like the Inflation Reduction Act, President Biden and the Democratic Party would have been labeled as unable to achieve their goals, which probably would have resulted in election losses. Instead, there was a long period of positive media coverage of enactment of the Inflation Reduction Act. In addition, many national groups worked hard to make sure Americans knew how the Inflation Reduction Act helped them.

AARP, Families USA and Patients for Affordable Drugs made sure their members and the broader public knew that, as a result of the Inflation Reduction Act, people on Medicare will soon be paying a lot less for their high cost prescription drugs. And climate groups made sure we knew about the tremendous climate benefits that will come from it. The latter no doubt played a big role in the huge and critical youth turnout in the midterm elections.

The lesson here is that health care and climate measures that are good policy are also good politics. Hopefully, this will result in even more progress on these issues in 2023. We sure need it.

— Vincent DeMarco, Baltimore

