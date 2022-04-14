It is possible to care about both inflation and gender identity | READER COMMENTARY

Bill Bramhall’s editorial cartoon (April 13) of the all-consuming Inflation creature is not only tone deaf, but also ill-informed and dangerous. Inflation is a very real problem that forces many to make devastating choices about their own well-being, and to believe that anyone is ignoring it is plainly inflammatory. This cartoon suffers from logical fallacy by creating a false dichotomy. It is possible to care about both inflation and gender identity. In fact, because of societal conditions, inflation is likely harming those with marginalized identities as much as – or more than – those who would paint us and our allies as callous and indifferent.

Nonbinary, genderqueer, and other LGBTQIA2S+ individuals are marginalized, dismissed, and made invisible as a normalized practice. This erasure of our identity is on the rise in this country, both socially and legally. We are not alone, as the white supremacist structures of our society lash out at BIPOC, women, non-Christians, people with disabilities, and those without generational wealth or extended, premium education. These assaults are intended to withhold, restrict, or remove rights that should be inherent to the simple fact of living, and they are sadly succeeding. Attacking one oppressed identity harms us all, attackers and victims, because it ignores the fact that we are an interdependent society, intersectional and interwoven as one human community.

Advertisement

Choosing to dismiss and diminish a gender identity because Mr. Bramhall believes it to be insignificant promotes a mindset with real, physical consequences. Enabling bigotry excuses those who would deny employment, housing, medical care, and safety, leaving our nonbinary neighbors to suffer a lack of resources and support. The attitude revealed by Mr. Bramhall’s work is directly responsible for the alarming rates of mental illness among marginalized communities, which can often lead to suicide attempts. Dismissing someone’s unchosen identity leads to permanent harm and death.

Not only is it possible to simultaneously care about the affirmation of all gender identities and also those who suffer under the pressures of inflation, but it is necessary. As the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. famously said, “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. We are caught in an inescapable network of mutuality, tied in a single garment of destiny. Whatever affects one directly, affects all indirectly.” I am disappointed that The Baltimore Sun would publish this unfunny, harmful cartoon. Doing so was irresponsible and makes the paper an accomplice in the harm suffered by oppressed communities everywhere.

Advertisement

Brother Ryan W. Roberts, Millersville

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.