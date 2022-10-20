Shouldn’t saving the planet always be a top priority? | READER COMMENTARY

Swiss photographer David Carlier takes photographs of the Swiss Aletsch glacier, the longest glacier in Europe, in Fieschertal, Switzerland. The Alpine country experiences an outsized impact from the fallout of climate change. (Laurent Gillieron/Keystone via AP, File) (LAURENT GILLIERON/AP)

Letter writer Michael Ernest states that President Joe Biden has made inflation greater by his pledge to reduce consumption of fossil fuels (”Biden fueled inflation with oil industry restrictions,” Oct. 12). We are seeing an acceleration in the deterioration of climate and global warming that has surprised many. I just returned from another trip to Switzerland when I finally decided to take a day trip to see the Matterhorn, taking the train from Zurich to Zermatt and then the Gornergrat Railway train to the Matterhorn. I have never seen such remarkably beautiful scenery. The mountains are majestic and truly magnificent. I was surprised by the very small amount of snow on the higher elevations.

At home, we have seen and are still experiencing devastating droughts at Lake Mead and in the San Joaquin Valley. We have seen forest fires along the West Coast from California all the way north to British Columbia. We have just experienced terrible hurricanes causing loss of life and major property damage in Florida and the Carolinas and even Atlantic Canada.

I am not a card carrying tree hugger, and I cringe at the increase in prices. As another letter writer pointed out, other countries have higher levels of inflation. Scientists have warned us how global warming will cause massive dislocations of population groups unless we accelerate efforts to ensure that global warming slows down. This is a challenge for our nation as well as all nations.

What will our choices be? Which is worse — paying more for products or causing additional deterioration of the planet? Republicans are not very good at forward thinking, They refuse to listen to the scientific experts. I hate to pay more, but I will do so as my small effort at saving the planet for future generations. The difference between Democrats and Republicans has become more stark with each new hot button issue.

Thank you, President Biden, for your efforts in saving our planet for future generations.

— Edward McCarey McDonnell, Baltimore

