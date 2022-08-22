U.S. needs Biden bill — and more climate bipartisanship | READER COMMENTARY

Wind turbines stand at a wind farm along the Montana-Wyoming state line on Monday, June 13, 2022. The recently-enacted Inflation Reduction Act will provide nearly $375 billion over the decade in climate change-fighting strategies like wind energy. (AP Photo/Emma H. Tobin) (Emma H. Tobin/AP)

As an independent voter, I am very thankful to all the Democrats who worked to pass the Inflation Reduction Act. However, I respectfully disagree with President Joe Biden’s statement that “every single Republican in the Congress sided with the special interests in this vote” (”A look at what’s in the big Biden bill as health and climate goals become law,” Aug. 16).

The legislation was passed using a politically divisive tool called reconciliation. Hence, no one can expect any Republican member of Congress to sign onto something that excluded them from the beginning.

Despite that, there appears to be Republican support for the climate provision as shown by the silence of Republican members. In addition, my Republican friends support these climate provisions — so much so that one of my Republican friends called local Democratic members of Congress to pass climate provisions through reconciliation, as took place.

I am thankful for the Republicans who worked on the bipartisan Infrastructure law (passed last year) and the CHIPS and Science Act (signed into law earlier this month) that will accelerate our path toward clean energy. I also appreciate President Biden and all members of Congress who worked on those two bipartisan bills, and hope that we can have bipartisanship as a core value someday.

We need bipartisan support for anything that needs united action such as mitigating climate change and transitioning to clean energy. Let’s unite toward clean energy transition and stop pointing fingers at who “sided with the American people” and who did not.

We all want what is best for America and we can agree on the need for clean energy transition at every level of our lives. If the U.S. is to lead in clean energy transition, Americans need to work together in implementing the climate provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act. Let’s all be part of the change we want to see and work together to implement those climate provisions.

— Sabrina S. Fu, Ellicott City

