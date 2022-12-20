Heritage Foundation right on the money | READER COMMENTARY

It is a pleasant change that a thoughtful commentary from the Heritage Foundation graces these pages on an important issue of concern to most of the populace rather than the usual redundant anti-Donald Trump diatribes. That issue is inflationary pressure and its causes due to deficit overspending was cited as starting in the Trump administration, and have greatly accelerated under the current administration. The easy-to-understand explanation as to its root cause is backed up with factual data about the rate of change of the Consumer Price Index and loss of consumer purchasing power (”Blaming consumers for inflation makes no sense,” Dec. 16).

I also noted several cartoons which seem to make light of Hunter Biden’s laptop follies. But wouldn’t it be worth at least a few lines of commentary for the readership who have been virtually kept in the dark due to the dearth of reporting by this newspaper concerning its contents and potential ramifications? It is likely that when the U.S. House of Representatives changes control, the laptop will be given the attention it deserves although with inflation and the economy as well as the border crisis being addressed should be the immediate higher priorities.

— Michael Ernest, Catonsville

