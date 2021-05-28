When your friends and family face a deadly new wave of COVID-19 and you are half a world away | READER COMMENTARY

The second wave began in early April in Mumbai, the financial capital of India and the center of the Indian film industry. It is also the city where my sister lives. As the graph line of coronavirus cases went vertical there, so did my anxiety for my sister and her family. News of entire apartment buildings being put under containment zones was pouring in from every part of the city. I counseled them to leave the city and travel home, to be with our parents in a small town in northern India. At the time, the cases in smaller cities and the rural parts were not as high as the bigger cities like Delhi and Mumbai. But now, less than two months later, the second wave has moved to all parts of the country and is drowning rural India, as well. The cities may boast better medical facilities, but they were incapable of managing the volume of patients. And now, rural India, with its dearth of hospitals and oxygen cylinders, is at the mercy of divine help, with no hand in their destiny.