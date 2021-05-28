When your friends and family face a deadly new wave of COVID-19 and you are half a world away | READER COMMENTARY

India was ravaged by Cyclone Tauktae recently, killing more than 100 people — a number that would have been alarming in normal times, but is only a fraction of the 4,000 deaths per day due to COVID-19. The rising cases, shortage of hospital beds, lack of oxygen cylinders, mounting deaths, overflowing crematoriums and bodies floating in rivers could bring even an atheist to his knees (”Scores of corpses found floating in India’s Ganges River as country battles COVID-19 surge, though cause of deaths uncertain,” May 11).
While I was watching the evening news from my home in Greenbelt, Maryland, I received a text saying the virus had killed my high school English teacher in Lucknow, India. I had been one of Mr. D’Souza’s favorite verbal punching bags in the early 1990s. He would berate me with such beautiful words that I thought they were in appreciation until I consulted a dictionary. After he tested positive for coronavirus, the entire school alumni mobilized to find a bed for him at any possible hospital. Unfortunately, he became another casualty of the raging second wave of the pandemic sweeping India today.
Each new day, my phone is filled with similar texts announcing the death of a distant relative, a friend’s father or mother, an old colleague or just about someone I knew. In the past couple of weeks, I have sent more messages of condolence than I have sent in my entire life. It was absolutely heartbreaking when a friend of mine narrated to me how he saw his father die over a video call. A high school classmate lost both his parents to the virus, which he is hospitalized with now.
The shared sorrow coupled with news of rising cases and deaths coming in from India has made me an insomniac. I sit here in the United States, comfortable and vaccinated, while my parents, in their late 70s, are back in India trying their best to keep themselves protected. Each day, I spend an hour counseling them over the phone, imploring them to not let their guard down, to always wear a mask and not to meet with anyone.
The second wave began in early April in Mumbai, the financial capital of India and the center of the Indian film industry. It is also the city where my sister lives. As the graph line of coronavirus cases went vertical there, so did my anxiety for my sister and her family. News of entire apartment buildings being put under containment zones was pouring in from every part of the city. I counseled them to leave the city and travel home, to be with our parents in a small town in northern India. At the time, the cases in smaller cities and the rural parts were not as high as the bigger cities like Delhi and Mumbai. But now, less than two months later, the second wave has moved to all parts of the country and is drowning rural India, as well. The cities may boast better medical facilities, but they were incapable of managing the volume of patients. And now, rural India, with its dearth of hospitals and oxygen cylinders, is at the mercy of divine help, with no hand in their destiny.
Living away from home and far from family I am burdened with the guilt and grief of being absent in this dire situation — for being powerless to help my parents, for not being able to personally lend a shoulder to my grieving friends, for not being able to help my teacher get better medical attention.
For just not being there.
Abhijit Masih, Greenbelt
