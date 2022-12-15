Independents like Kyrsten Sinema are good for the country | READER COMMENTARY

U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema speaks during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. Sinema announced Friday, Dec. 9, that she now has switched registration from Democrat to independent, but she does not plan to caucus with Republicans. File. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) (Alex Brandon/AP)

I think it’s great that U.S. Sen Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona registered as an independent (“Arizona Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema switches to independent,” Dec. 9).

Too many Republicans and Democrats have lost their ability to think and vote independently as opposed to being dictated how to vote and what to think by their respective parties. There is definitely a need for a stronger third party in this country.

I doubt that will happen anytime soon but maybe one day!

— Stas Chrzanowski, Baltimore

