Decision to close IND was not taken lightly | READER COMMENTARY

As a School Sister of Notre Dame who finished 34 years of teaching English at Institute of Notre Dame in 2019, I feel impelled to respond to Dan Rodricks’ commentary on the closing of the school (“Alumnae organize to save the shuttered Institute of Notre Dame. ‘We will find a way,’ they say.” Aug. 7). Ordinarily, I admire his writing, but I was disappointed and surprised by the tone of his commentary. He states that the School Sisters are “not interested” in saving the school and that the decision was “cold and hard.” In fact, The School Sisters of Notre Dame and IND’s governing board came to this decision after much study and with great pain. Many sisters lived at 901 Aisquith St. during the first years of their religious formation; a number of them are IND alumnae. They, too, were devastated by the decision.