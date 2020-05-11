Baltimore loses another landmark with closing of Institute of Notre Dame | READER COMMENTARY

But I’m not sentimental about the place. IND always had one foot in the past with the other foot in the future of its students. And like many of the seniors I taught, after four years it was time to go. So, to my former students and all IND alumnae I say, don’t be maudlin. Don’t clasp hands to breasts and fall down weeping out loud. Be thankful and live for the moment and for the future.