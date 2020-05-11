Baltimore loses another landmark with closing of Institute of Notre Dame | READER COMMENTARY

Time finally caught up with the Institute of Notre Dame as the old girl closes next month (“Maryland’s oldest Catholic girls school, Institute of Notre Dame, announces closing,” May 5). Another venerable institution of Baltimore bites the dust.
I taught history and government at IND for four years, a time I consider the most rewarding of my teaching career. I found my love of the subject matter reciprocated there by curious young women eager to learn.
But I’m not sentimental about the place. IND always had one foot in the past with the other foot in the future of its students. And like many of the seniors I taught, after four years it was time to go. So, to my former students and all IND alumnae I say, don’t be maudlin. Don’t clasp hands to breasts and fall down weeping out loud. Be thankful and live for the moment and for the future.
John G. Bailey, Edgemere
