Closing of Institute of Notre Dame is profoundly sad for all involved | READER COMMENTARY

The news spread rapidly with shock and disbelief that our beloved Institute of Notre Dame was closing its doors forever (“A timeline of the Institute of Notre Dame, Maryland’s oldest Catholic college prep school for girls,” May 6). It seems as if IND is just another innocent victim of the blight that continues to consume the good in Baltimore. This wonderful institution has been educating, guiding and molding thousands of women for nearly 200 years so it seemed as if it would continue to do so for eternity. The School Sisters of Notre Dame and the lay teachers provided a safe, nurturing, faith-filled learning environment for all who enter their doors. IND has been a bastion of inclusion, decades before it became the norm. Race, religion and socioeconomics never came into play at IND. What mattered was doing the best with your potential. A woman’s vocation was her choice whether she entered the work force or armed forces, attended higher education or had a calling for motherhood or religious life. All vocations were warmly embraced and celebrated. We were all sisters united by a common bond.