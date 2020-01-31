Today, with the disappearance of traditional pensions, relief is needed (“Maryland Gov. Hogan wants to cut income tax for retirees, calling it the largest tax cut in two decades,” Jan. 16). Finally, with the increase in the standard deduction on federal taxes, fewer Marylanders can itemize. If you take the standard deduction on your federal return, Maryland requires you to take the standard deduction on the state return. Maryland needs to increase its standard deduction.