Baltimore developers get plenty of ‘carrots’ already | READER COMMENTARY

More than 50 people attend a downtown rally in the rain organized by the Inclusionary Housing Coalition to urge passage of Councilwoman’s Odette Ramos’ Inclusionary Housing Bill 22-0195 that stalled this fall in the Baltimore City Council. File. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun). (Amy Davis/Amy Davis)

Anirban Basu criticizes the proposed new inclusionary housing bill by saying it is all stick and no carrot (”Baltimore might get a new inclusionary housing law. Here’s why the old one failed,” Dec. 12). This is an astonishing claim. According to the article in which he is quoted, the law would apply to developers receiving “significant tax breaks” from the city, and more stringently to those receiving an additional subsidy.

Is Basu under the impression that tax breaks and subsidies are not metaphorical carrots? What then does he think they are — just something we are supposed to give developers because — well, why? Because we owe them a huge profit?

Advertisement

Excuse me, but we don’t owe them a huge profit. They are welcome to a modest profit if they do good work and meet the requirements of the new law. If that is not enough for them, they can stop buying up our real estate and resell what they are hoarding at its assessed value. If the government needs to use eminent domain to reclaim that property and put it to good use, it should do so, and the more of it winds up in community land trusts the better.

I am tired of the pretense that the existing model of development is the only thing that can save the city, and strongly suspect that my tax rate would be lower if the city had not been so lavish in granting breaks to organizations that did not actually need them and did not do the city half the good we were told they would.

Advertisement

— Katharine W. Rylaarsdam, Baltimore

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.