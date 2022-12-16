How Baltimore can revive its failed inclusionary housing efforts | READER COMMENTARY

Thanks to The Baltimore Sun’s investigative reporters for work on the important topic of inclusionary housing (”Baltimore might get a new inclusionary housing law. Here’s why the old one failed.” Dec. 12). Inclusionary housing has the dual impact of reducing crime, by creating a community that doesn’t tolerate it, and creating income growth for all income levels by providing a source of labor close to the demand for labor, reducing the cost of transporting people to places where services are needed.

The Sun’s report showed that the existing law was ineffective by frequently granting waivers and ignoring fees intended to provide incentives to build affordable housing. I suspect the new law will also likely fail as long as it provides any sort of waiver process that is not 100% transparent. Here are a few suggestions on what can be done.

First, Mayor Brandon Scott could immediately request that the Baltimore Office of the Inspector General review the financial records of the city’s Inclusionary Housing Board to identify all unrecovered fees that were part of any waiver. He could then direct these fees to be imposed on the properties as tax liabilities until they are paid. The owners of the properties would then need to sue developers for not disclosing these fees upon sale or convert back the required number of units to inclusionary.

Second, the new law could write in a waiver process that is transparent. To be truly transparent, a board is not the way to go. City residents have better things to do than monitor the proceedings of every board. The only way to have a transparent waiver process is to require the mayor to submit the waivers annually to the Baltimore City Council for approval. Such a process would raise the stakes politically and prevent backroom deals to “forget” fees or trades. Developers could still propose waivers but they would have to carry out the deals they promise or embarrass the politicians supporting them.

Finally, this problem of affordable housing is not a city-only problem. Crime is rising throughout the state and moderate- and low-income housing is only found far away from the hospitals, schools, police stations and stores that need the workers. While building a good transportation network will help, the better solution for the counties is to have some affordable and subsidized housing intermixed with all the million dollar homes and condos being constructed. Gov.-elect Wes Moore might want to consider having the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development prepare a model law for inclusionary development with incentives to counties that adopt the law. The law should be updated every five years or so as better solutions are discovered.

I’m sure developers will argue this will increase the cost of housing and reduce the supply. But the city’s population is not increasing and is full of abandoned houses so a the city doesn’t need more homes. What it needs is vibrant communities. For the counties, the best approach is to reduce single family home zoning if they want more housing. When the zoning is changed is the ideal time to require inclusionary housing. Creating a level playing field with few waivers for developers reduces their risk and makes planning easier.

— William Hettchen, Ellicott City

