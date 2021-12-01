Waste-to-energy is better than the alternatives | READER COMMENTARY

Waste-to-energy facilities in the United States and globally are operating well below the stringent environmental standards currently in place, and data show their emissions are 35% to more than 90% below regulatory limits designed to safeguard public health and the environment. When evaluating waste management practices, readers should know that there are only two means of managing non-recycled waste at the rate it generated by the public: landfilling it or recovering energy and materials via waste-to-energy. Unfortunately, the vast majority of waste generated in Baltimore each year is not recycled.