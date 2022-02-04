Neglect of incarcerated has adverse consequences for us all | READER COMMENTARY

I’m writing to thank Don Rodricks for his column addressing the relationship between crime rates and the lack of preparation that incarcerated persons receive for release (”Dan Rodricks: Transform Maryland prisons to stem Baltimore’s ongoing crime crisis,” Jan. 28). I am the pastor of the Community of St. Dysmas, the Lutheran congregations within the walls of the Maryland state prison system. I’ve seen people released from prison with the best of intentions to start anew only to encounter the often insurmountable challenges of addressing housing, transportation, employment, physical and mental health issues and navigating a world that is foreign to the one they left when they were incarcerated. Not only are we presenting people with an often impossible task of getting back on their feet, we are endangering society at large as they all too easily fall back into old ways of navigating life, reoffend, and hurt someone.