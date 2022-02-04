Neglect of incarcerated has adverse consequences for us all | READER COMMENTARY

I’m writing to thank Don Rodricks for his column addressing the relationship between crime rates and the lack of preparation that incarcerated persons receive for release (”Dan Rodricks: Transform Maryland prisons to stem Baltimore’s ongoing crime crisis,” Jan. 28). I am the pastor of the Community of St. Dysmas, the Lutheran congregations within the walls of the Maryland state prison system. I’ve seen people released from prison with the best of intentions to start anew only to encounter the often insurmountable challenges of addressing housing, transportation, employment, physical and mental health issues and navigating a world that is foreign to the one they left when they were incarcerated. Not only are we presenting people with an often impossible task of getting back on their feet, we are endangering society at large as they all too easily fall back into old ways of navigating life, reoffend, and hurt someone.
Del. Marlon Amprey, a Baltimore Democrat, has introduced a bill to start to address some of these concerns by expanding on a pilot program that would provide educational and training opportunities to better prepare returning citizens for reentering the community in successful ways. This is a big step in the right direction and I encourage you to contact your state delegate or senator to support this legislation.
The Community of St. Dysmas has been serving our sisters and brothers “behind the walls” for almost 40 years and we have seen the positive impact that involvement with a religious congregation has had on their lives. We see the potential that each person can have to become productive contributors to society, not despite mistakes of the past, but because they have learned and grown from those mistakes. We eagerly await the time when we are allowed back in to the prisons to resume worship and Scripture study.
Too often the incarcerated are considered a lost cause. This is to the detriment not only of a human being who is, we believe, created in God’s image, but to our communities who feel the impact of crime. I’m grateful to Mr. Rodricks for addressing this issue.
The Rev. Susan Beck, Catonsville
