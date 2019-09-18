Inaccurate, exorbitant water bills not uncommon in Baltimore City and County

With the passage of the Water Accountability & Equity Act, this injustice in our communities can be resolved. The legislation, currently in the taxation, finance and economic development committee of the Baltimore City Council, would create an office of the water customer advocate who would work with families like the Karasinskis to correct mistakes with water and sewer bills in a timely, accountable manner. The water customer advocate would be independent of the Department of Public Works and would be accessible to Baltimore County residents.