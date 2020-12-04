Middle school student: All should return to in-person learning, if possible | READER COMMENTARY

I personally think that if you have the opportunity to open up the public schools, you should. Kids my age need to interact face-to-face, not through a screen. Social interaction is incredibly important for children, and haven’t kids been isolated long enough? Mental health is also a factor in this and seeing friends could help many kids who will be able to take a break from worrying and laugh. They can talk to friends who might be going through the same struggles and problems. Many children have been going to school since they were 4 years old, nearly all children since they were 5. Everyone is talking about how we need to try to create a sense of normalcy for the kids during the pandemic, and isn’t school one of the best ways to do just that?