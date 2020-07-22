Hogan’s in-person election decision goes against all election board recommendations | READER COMMENTARY

Yes, there were some complications and mistakes at the local and state level due in large measure to the extraordinary nature of the challenges facing those responsible for conducting the primary election during the current COVID-19 pandemic. Both the local and state boards of election have learned from these mistakes and would be better prepared in November if the Governor allowed mail-in ballots to be sent to all duly registered voters. However, by first requiring each voter to apply for a mail-in ballot (likely to be a record number) that the local boards would need to process imposes an additional administrative, staffing and cost burden on the local boards. It also needlessly complicates the process for Maryland voters.