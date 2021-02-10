Isn’t political theater what Trump craves? | READER COMMENTARY

Critics of the Senate impeachment trail claim that it is just political theater. Isn’t that what the former president wants, as a reality star (”Trump’s historic 2nd impeachment trial begins Tuesday. Here’s a look at what’s ahead,” Feb. 8)? Much of his speech and actions, as the nation’s leader, were chosen to put the spotlight on him.
Donald Trump must now accept the consequences of his actions and inaction regarding the incitement of the attack on the Capitol and his choice not to call it off as soon as it turned violent. The Senate trial does not threaten the former president with execution, as the angry mob did to the members of Congress, the former vice president, their protective service personnel, and our democracy.
The former president is lucky in that regard. His defenders should not complain if he gets a fair trial.
Al Gruber, Baltimore
