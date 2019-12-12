“The science is still out.” You don’t hear that too much anymore, except from the lunatic fringe of the lunatic fringe that is today’s Republican Party. But in the impeachment process, new skunky wine has been poured into this old rhetorical wineskin.
Why rush things? That’s what George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley, the Republicans’ chosen witness at the House Judicial Committee’s hearing, said last week (“Goldberg: Democrats shouldn’t rush impeachment of Trump,” Dec. 9). Let’s allow the legal process to grind away for a year or three, Mr Turley urged. Let’s get more documents, more testimony, no matter how compelling the evidence of President Trump’s abuse of power that is already in hand.
The planet is dying. We know that. Our democracy is dying. Mr Turley says the science — oops, I mean the testimony of the stonewalling Trump administration — is still out.
George Angell, Baltimore
