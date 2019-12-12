Why rush things? That’s what George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley, the Republicans’ chosen witness at the House Judicial Committee’s hearing, said last week (“Goldberg: Democrats shouldn’t rush impeachment of Trump,” Dec. 9). Let’s allow the legal process to grind away for a year or three, Mr Turley urged. Let’s get more documents, more testimony, no matter how compelling the evidence of President Trump’s abuse of power that is already in hand.