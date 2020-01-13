House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s delay in sending the articles of impeachment to the Senate is a total waste of time (“Pelosi to ‘soon’ send articles of impeachment to Senate," Jan. 10). It would seem that everyone in the country knows the result ahead of time except Ms. Pelosi: probably a one- or two-week trial that will end in acquittal of President Donald Trump based on the fact that the Republicans own the Senate.
Stas Chrzanowski, Baltimore
